Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.53. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

Entrée Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$311.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.