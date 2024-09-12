Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group Price Performance

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 94.84 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.68 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.13. The company has a market cap of £133.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

Further Reading

