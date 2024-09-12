Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$11.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.90.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
