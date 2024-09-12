Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virco Mfg. Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 3.1 %

VIRC opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.