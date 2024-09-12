Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

