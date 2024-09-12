ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Price Down 1%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.31. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.68% of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

