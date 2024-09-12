Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Approximately 1,804,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,477,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.90.

About Eurasia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.