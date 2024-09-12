Evercore ISI Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $175.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

