Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company's stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Evergy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

