EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,998 shares of company stock worth $3,356,708. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

