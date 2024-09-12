Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

