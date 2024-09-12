Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after acquiring an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

