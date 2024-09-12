Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

