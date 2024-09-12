Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

