Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $771.87

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 771.87 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 811 ($10.61), with a volume of 1030519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862.50 ($11.28).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,566 ($20.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £931.69 million, a PE ratio of 6,634.62, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 931.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 5.85 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,076.92%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

