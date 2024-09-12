FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

