Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. 14,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

