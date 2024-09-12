Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.