Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $166.96 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

