Financial Review: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solar Enertech and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 1 0 3 0 2.50

SiTime has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.68%.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Solar Enertech has a beta of 54.81, meaning that its stock price is 5,381% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Enertech and SiTime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SiTime $143.99 million 22.87 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -34.47

Solar Enertech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A SiTime -60.46% -10.53% -8.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

