First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

