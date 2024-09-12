First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

