First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

