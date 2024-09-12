Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
