Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

