Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.16. 13,278,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 54,031,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

