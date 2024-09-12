Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 20,493,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 54,021,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $291,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 23.1% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $7,459,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

