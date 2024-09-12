Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.13

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.13 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 94.50 ($1.24). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 253,791 shares traded.
Foresight Solar Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,680.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.93.
Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.
Foresight Solar Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
