Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

