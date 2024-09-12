Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $38.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

