Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

