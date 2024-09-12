Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,849 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.31% of Franklin Street Properties worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.14%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

