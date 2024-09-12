Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 24,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRGO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freightos from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freightos Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 95.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freightos Limited will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 3.70% of Freightos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

