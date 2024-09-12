Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Up 6%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 186,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 200,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 6,301.44% and a negative net margin of 498.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

