FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Issued By DA Davidson

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

