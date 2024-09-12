FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cincinnati Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.
CINF opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $139.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $344,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
