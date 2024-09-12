Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Position Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 1,362.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,029 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Gaotu Techedu worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $723.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.01. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

