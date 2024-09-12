Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 209,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 449,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GATO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Up 8.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.12 million, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

