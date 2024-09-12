GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in GATX were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $133.03 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.