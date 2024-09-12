Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Shares Down 2.4%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. 13,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 462,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Gaxos.ai Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. ( NASDAQ:GXAI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Gaxos.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

