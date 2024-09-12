GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 399.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $229,052,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

