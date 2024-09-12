Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.88

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $23.02. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 39,566 shares changing hands.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

