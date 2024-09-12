Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Genesco by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Genesco

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.