Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $8,860,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

