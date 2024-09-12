Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genpact were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 160.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

