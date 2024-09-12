Geoffrey Richard Carter Buys 132 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £198 ($258.93).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.84).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 134 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £201 ($262.85).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £355.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

