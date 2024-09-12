Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.4429134 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.