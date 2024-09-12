GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 10,345.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 3,424.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GitLab by 41.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,609 shares of company stock worth $6,704,823 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

