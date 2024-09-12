Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Comparison

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and StoneCo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $445.57 million 2.37 $15.12 million $0.07 79.43 StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.52 $318.89 million $1.11 10.74

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Blue Group and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 7.32% 48.62% 2.67% StoneCo 15.27% 13.21% 3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 1 1 8 0 2.70

Global Blue Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.