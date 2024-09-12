Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $440.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

